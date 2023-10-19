Wheelchair-accessible hiking with Enock Glidden

https://youtu.be/ivk_NhIitDo

What are the benefits of having more wheelchair-accessible trails? They allow people with mobility challenges to have a chance to connect with the wonders of Maine's outdoors and each other.

In this Borealis story, we take to the trails with Enock Glidden, an adventurer, blogger and accessibility advocate, as he leads a group of hikers with Spina Bifida around the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge: An annual event that holds special meaning for Glidden.

Join these hikers as they "create sparks" and, like Enoch, ask "How can I" instead of "Can I?"

Learn more about the Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England and their work!

Learn more about the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge here!

Production credits:

Produced, Written, and Reported by: Jen Rooks

Videography and Editing by: Brian Bechard

Script Editing by: Keith Shortall