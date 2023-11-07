The Mysterious Universe of Maine's Mushrooms

Did you know that there are over 2,000 different mushroom species within the state of Maine? As more species are being discovered, we are learning more about how these fungi play a role in our health and that of the ecosystems that support them.

In this Borealis story, we explore Maine's growing mushroom culture—from foraging in the Maine woods with expert and author Greg Marley to gathering at the annual Maine Fungi Fest.

Learn more about Greg Marley and his work here.

Learn more about North Spore here.

And check out the Maine Fungi Fest here.

