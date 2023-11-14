Surfers with special needs ride Kennebunk's waves

Joy abounds at Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk when Special Surfers hit the waves. Hundreds of volunteers show up to help people with special needs and severe mobility challenges surf and enjoy the beach.

In this Borealis story, we explore how surfing has helped these kids and young adults have fun, grow their confidence, and create lasting memories.

Learn more about Special Surfers and their work here!

