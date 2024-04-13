© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

60,000 UConn men's basketball fans celebrate the NCAA champions in Hartford

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published April 13, 2024 at 8:52 PM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

UConn fans descended on downtown Hartford on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the UConn Huskies as they celebrated their national championship win.

Hartford Police estimated that 60,000 attendees were in the crowd.

The men’s basketball team won their 6th NCAA title on Monday night. They also won last year’s tournament.

1 of 7  — IMG_8415.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
2 of 7  — IMG_8732.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
UConn legend "Big Red" receives a warm welcome from fans at the parade. Tom Emery has been attending games for more than 40 years.
3 of 7  — IMG_8382.JPG
UConn legend "Big Red" receives a warm welcome from fans at the parade. Tom Emery has been attending games for more than 40 years.
Molly Ingram / WSHU
4 of 7  — IMG_8431.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
Governor Lamont rides the parade bus with the team.
5 of 7  — IMG_8614.JPG
Governor Lamont rides the parade bus with the team.
Molly Ingram / WSHU
6 of 7  — IMG_8442.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes celebrate the Huskies.
7 of 7  — IMG_9048.JPG
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes celebrate the Huskies.
Molly Ingram / WSHU

The parade was attended by Connecticut dignitaries including Gov. Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, and more.

“Hey America, this is what the basketball capital of America looks like,” Lamont told the crowd. “Let’s hear it for the Huskies!”

“Next year we go for a three-peat,” Head Coach Dan Hurley said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
See stories by Molly Ingram