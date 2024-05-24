© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Bates College will charge students 5% more next year

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
A man enters the Peter J. Gomes Chapel at Bates College in 2016
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
A man enters the Peter J. Gomes Chapel at Bates College in 2016.

Bates College announced the cost of attendance will be $85,370
for the 2024-25 academic year. The costs are set to increase by 4.9% from the current cost of is $81,382 for the 2023-24 year.

The sticker price for 4-year private institutions jumped 4.0% on average this past academic year according to the College Board's latest report.

Bate's "Single Fee" for tuition includes the costs of tuition, housing, and meals. The college does not offer merit scholarships — instead, offering aid solely based on a student's financial need.

In the Fall of 2023, 42% of students at Bates received financial aid of any. These students received an average of $61,652 in their financial aid package.

Colby College will similarly increase their costs and charge students $87,490 for the 2024-25 academic year in tuition, housing, and meals — that's a 4.5% increase from the $83,720 costs for the 2023-24 academic year.
