Sen. Collins expects Army's report into handling of Robert Card to be released next week

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
/
FR171810 AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she's been briefed on the Army's investigation into its handling of Reservist Robert Card, the man responsible for the Lewiston shootings. She's unable to share more details until the report is final but she said there are troubling revelations.

"There are some very serious failures in communication among Army officials, the hospital in New York, local law enforcement and county law enforcement, really at all levels," Collins said speaking to reporters in Auburn on Friday.

Card served for more than 20 years in the Army Reserves and had been experiencing mental health issues for months prior to his deadly rampage. He was briefly hospitalized at a mental health facility during a training mission in New York last summer.

But questions remain about why he was released and why his weapons were not removed by local law enforcement in Maine who were notified that he could pose a threat.

Collins said she expects the Army's report to be released by the end of next week.
Lewiston shootings
Susan Sharon
