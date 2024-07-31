© 2024 Maine Public

4 people taken to Maine Medical Center after shooting in Portland

Maine Public | By Tobey MacCachran
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Police respond to a shooting on Forest Avenue on Tuesday night in Portland.
Tobey MacCrachran
/
Maine Public
Police respond to a shooting on Forest Avenue on Tuesday night in Portland.

Four people were taken to Maine Medical Center after Portland Police responded a shooting on Forest Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A shelter in place order near the shooting scene has been lifted. And portions of Forest Avenue that were closed around Morrill’s Corner through Tuesday night were reopened around 8 a.m. Wednesday. A police spokesperson says there is no current threat to the public.

Two bars in the area, Samuels Bar and Grill and The Brass Rail, said in Facebook posts that the shooting did not happen at either business.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 207-874-8575 or by texting PPDME and a message to 847411.
Courts and Crime shootings
Tobey MacCachran
