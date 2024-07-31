4 people taken to Maine Medical Center after shooting in Portland

Four people were taken to Maine Medical Center after Portland Police responded a shooting on Forest Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A shelter in place order near the shooting scene has been lifted. And portions of Forest Avenue that were closed around Morrill’s Corner through Tuesday night were reopened around 8 a.m. Wednesday. A police spokesperson says there is no current threat to the public.

Two bars in the area, Samuels Bar and Grill and The Brass Rail, said in Facebook posts that the shooting did not happen at either business.

Portland Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 207-874-8575 or by texting PPDME and a message to 847411.