Nevada votes against election reform. It's part of a trend.

With one exception, the push for election reform has so far had an unsuccessful night, according to race calls by the Associated Press.

Nevada voters turned down an effort to switch to nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. It would have transformed voting in the key state. A similar measure in Idaho has failed.

In Oregon, voters will not establish ranked choice voting. South Dakota will not switch to nonpartisan primaries. Other measures in Arizona, Colorado and Montana face uphill battles, according to early results. It’s also too early to call Alaska’s effort to repeal nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting.

A redistricting reform effort in Ohio — with ballot language many voters found confusing — lost as well.

Reformers’ lone success came in Washington, D.C., which voted in favor of semi-open primaries and ranked choice voting.

You can find the results of all these ballot measures here.

Copyright 2024 NPR