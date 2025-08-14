Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Erin Creegan tapped as interim U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Erin Creegan has been appointed interim U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
Courtesy of NH Judicial Branch
Erin Creegan has been appointed interim U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Erin Creegan to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, following the resignation of Jay McCormack this week.

Creegan previously served as general counsel for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch. According to her online resume, she has held positions with the U.S. Department of Justice, including prosecuting counterterrorism cases.

“As someone who calls the Granite State home, my focus will be on building on that foundation and marshaling every available resource to ensure New Hampshire continues to receive the full measure of federal support it deserves,” Creegan said.

In her position with the state judiciary, Creegan advised the branch on legal matters, including the criminal case involving state Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi. As the state’s top federal prosecutor, Creegan will now oversee both civil and criminal prosecutions, including civil rights cases.

McCormack resigned to pursue a career in private practice, according to a spokesperson. He became acting U.S. Attorney in January, following the resignation of Jane Young, who was appointed by the Biden Administration.

Creegan’s appointment as interim U.S. Attorney will last for 120 days, during which time the Senate could confirm her to a four-year term.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have met with Creegan in recent weeks. It isn’t clear, however, if they would back her nomination.

“Senator Shaheen reviews all judiciary committee nominees by the same criteria: Whether they have the experience, credibility and expertise necessary to serve in the role for which they are nominated,” a spokesperson for Shaheen said. “She makes her decision based on that, and who she believes will put the interests of the country and the Granite State first.”

Creegan is a graduate of the George Washington University Law School. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord employs more than 50 prosecutors, litigators and other personnel.

