Historic Belfast theater to reopen in November

A popular downtown Belfast movie theater that has faced an uncertain future will reopen in November, according to its website.

The Colonial Theater, which first opened in 1912, has been for sale for years, and closed last year when the owners retired.

The nonprofit Hawthorne Theatre and Arts Collaborative will take ownership of the theater this month, with help from local philanthropists. The collaborative is promising a mix of old, new, and local movies, live music, readings, and party rentals.

The nonprofit will host an open house at the Colonial on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, it's raising money to relaunch the theater.

