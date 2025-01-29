Portland-based chef to compete on Top Chef TV series

Portland-based chef Mimi Weissenborn will compete on the upcoming season of Bravo's long-running TV series, "Top Chef."

Weissenborn is the executive chief of Sur Lie in Portland, which has earned James Beard nominations. She has also taken over the kitchen of Gather in Yarmouth and opened Catface Cafe in Biddeford. In a social media post, Weissenborn described the Top Chef season as a "dream come true."

She will compete against 14 other chefs on Top Chef, which premieres on March 14. The new season will be based in Canada and include stops in Toronto, Montreal and Prince Edward Island.