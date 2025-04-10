Episode One | Borealis Season Two
In Episode One of Season Two, we learn about the challenges and joys of hiking and camping with young kids, how the Maine Forest Services tracks and measures Maine's largest champion trees, and how to identify popular Maine trees. We also visit author and naturalist Bernd Heinrich at his off-grid cabin.
Borealis is made possible by the generous support of The Nature Conservancy Maine, The Maine Office of Tourism, Poland Spring, Evergreen Home Performance, The Conservation Fund, and viewers like you!
Production Credits:
Family Camping
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Nick Woodward
Editing by Derek Brigham and Nick Woodward
Music: Cold Mornings by Sand Diver
Champion Trees
Produced by Nick Woodward
Videography by Nick Woodward
Edited by Christoph Gelfand and Nick Woodward
Music Credit: Shutterstock
Tree Identification
Produced, Filmed, and Edited by Rebecca Conley
Music Credit: De Wolfe Music
Bernd Heinrich
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Nick Woodward and Brian Bechard
Edited by Derek Brigham and Brian Bechard
Archival Photos courtesy of Bernd Heinrich
Music: Peace by Roie Shipgler