Episode Two | Borealis Season Two

In Episode Two of Season Two, we learn traditional canoeing and camping skills with an all women's group, head north to visit the new Katahdin Woods and Waters Contact Station, follow Maine Island Trail Association (MITA) members as they clean up trash along the Maine Island Trail, and hunt for gems and minerals with rock hounds.

Borealis is made possible by the generous support of The Nature Conservancy Maine, The Maine Office of Tourism, Poland Spring, Evergreen Home Performance, The Conservation Fund, and viewers like you!

Production Credits:

Tekakapimek Contact Station Tour

Produced by Brian Bechard

Videography by Brian Bechard

Editing by Brian Bechard

Music: Sunset Red by the Oshima Brothers

All Women's Canoe Trip

Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki

Videography by Aislinn Sarnacki

Editing by Christoph Gelfand and Brian Bechard

Music: A Different Moon by L Ray Music

Island Cleanup with MITA

Produced by Brian Bechard and Sarah-Taylor Wieluns

Videography by Brian Bechard

Editing by Brian Bechard and Derek Brigham

Music: Limitless by Steven Beddall

Rockhounding

Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki

Videography by Nick Woodward

Editing by Nick Woodward and Christoph Gelfand

Music: Cabin Getaway by Little Red Church, Old Dream by L Ray Music, Road Dog by Sirus Music