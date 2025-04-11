Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Borealis

Episode Two | Borealis Season Two

Published April 11, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT

In Episode Two of Season Two, we learn traditional canoeing and camping skills with an all women's group, head north to visit the new Katahdin Woods and Waters Contact Station, follow Maine Island Trail Association (MITA) members as they clean up trash along the Maine Island Trail, and hunt for gems and minerals with rock hounds.

Borealis is made possible by the generous support of The Nature Conservancy Maine, The Maine Office of Tourism, Poland Spring, Evergreen Home Performance, The Conservation Fund, and viewers like you!

Production Credits:

Tekakapimek Contact Station Tour
Produced by Brian Bechard
Videography by Brian Bechard
Editing by Brian Bechard
Music: Sunset Red by the Oshima Brothers

All Women's Canoe Trip
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Aislinn Sarnacki
Editing by Christoph Gelfand and Brian Bechard
Music: A Different Moon by L Ray Music

Island Cleanup with MITA
Produced by Brian Bechard and Sarah-Taylor Wieluns
Videography by Brian Bechard
Editing by Brian Bechard and Derek Brigham
Music: Limitless by Steven Beddall

Rockhounding
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Nick Woodward
Editing by Nick Woodward and Christoph Gelfand
Music: Cabin Getaway by Little Red Church, Old Dream by L Ray Music, Road Dog by Sirus Music