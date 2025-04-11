Episode Two | Borealis Season Two
In Episode Two of Season Two, we learn traditional canoeing and camping skills with an all women's group, head north to visit the new Katahdin Woods and Waters Contact Station, follow Maine Island Trail Association (MITA) members as they clean up trash along the Maine Island Trail, and hunt for gems and minerals with rock hounds.
Borealis is made possible by the generous support of The Nature Conservancy Maine, The Maine Office of Tourism, Poland Spring, Evergreen Home Performance, The Conservation Fund, and viewers like you!
Production Credits:
Tekakapimek Contact Station Tour
Produced by Brian Bechard
Videography by Brian Bechard
Editing by Brian Bechard
Music: Sunset Red by the Oshima Brothers
All Women's Canoe Trip
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Aislinn Sarnacki
Editing by Christoph Gelfand and Brian Bechard
Music: A Different Moon by L Ray Music
Island Cleanup with MITA
Produced by Brian Bechard and Sarah-Taylor Wieluns
Videography by Brian Bechard
Editing by Brian Bechard and Derek Brigham
Music: Limitless by Steven Beddall
Rockhounding
Written and Produced by Aislinn Sarnacki
Videography by Nick Woodward
Editing by Nick Woodward and Christoph Gelfand
Music: Cabin Getaway by Little Red Church, Old Dream by L Ray Music, Road Dog by Sirus Music