Burleigh's Story

Lt. Burleigh Curtis, was a fighter pilot who lost his life in World War Two and was listed as MIA. That was until 2018, when History Flight found the his remains at the crash site in a field in France. This is the story of Burleigh, his tragic ending, and the discovery almost 75 years later that brought a degree of closure to his family and enabled his remains to be buried in the family cemetery in Windham, Maine.

Produced by John Gfroerer, Lisa Brown, Ned Lightner for Accompany Video Productions.