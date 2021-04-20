Proposed Moosehead-Region Ski Resort Gets Approval For $135 Million In Bonds

The Finance Authority of Maine has approved up to $135 million in bonds to construct a ski resort and conference center overlooking Moosehead Lake.

The funds would help pay for acquiring and renovating the site of a former ski resort near Greenville, which had brought tourists to the region until a chairlift malfunction in 2004 closed skiing on the upper part of the mountain.

In a statement, FAME says the new financing will help to develop a chairlift, base lodge, hotel and restaurant, conference center, marina and event center on the site.

Grace Bardsley, with the tourism group Destination Moosehead Lake, says she hopes the additional visitors will make it possible for businesses to stay open year-round.

"The lack of tourists in the area makes that impossible at this point. For all restaurants, for all lodging establishments, to make it worthwhile for them to stay open all year long. So we're hoping that will increase business for local businesses, for sure," she says.

The agency says the project is "expected to create approximately 380 full and part-time jobs" in Piscataquis County, which it says could bring substantial tax revenue and new tourists to the region.