header.jpg
Business and Economy

Proposed Moosehead-Region Ski Resort Gets Approval For $135 Million In Bonds

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
The view from Big Moose Mountain in 2010.

The Finance Authority of Maine has approved up to $135 million in bonds to construct a ski resort and conference center overlooking Moosehead Lake.

The funds would help pay for acquiring and renovating the site of a former ski resort near Greenville, which had brought tourists to the region until a chairlift malfunction in 2004 closed skiing on the upper part of the mountain.

In a statement, FAME says the new financing will help to develop a chairlift, base lodge, hotel and restaurant, conference center, marina and event center on the site.

Grace Bardsley, with the tourism group Destination Moosehead Lake, says she hopes the additional visitors will make it possible for businesses to stay open year-round.

"The lack of tourists in the area makes that impossible at this point. For all restaurants, for all lodging establishments, to make it worthwhile for them to stay open all year long. So we're hoping that will increase business for local businesses, for sure," she says.

The agency says the project is "expected to create approximately 380 full and part-time jobs" in Piscataquis County, which it says could bring substantial tax revenue and new tourists to the region.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
