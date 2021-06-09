Maine's Recreational Cannabis Sales Top $5M In May, Breaking Record

Maine's marijuana retail market had a record-breaking month in May, with more than $5 million in sales.

That's a million more than in April, which was also a record-breaking month.

According to the state's Office of Marijuana Policy, smokable marijuana made up nearly 60 percent of sales, followed by infused products and concentrates.

Since launching in October, gross sales in the adult-use marijuana market have climbed to a total of $22 million. There are currently 34 retailers licensed in the state.

