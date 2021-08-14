© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Federal Court Rules Out-Of-State Companies Can Run Marijuana Dispensaries In Maine

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Shamay Flaharty, Eric Sweatt
Seth Perlman
/
AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015 photo, Shamay Flaharty, of Lewiston, Ill., who has multiple sclerosis and is hoping cannabis will help ease her pain and headaches, meets with Eric Sweatt, partner and manager of Salveo Health and Wellness, a licensed medical cannabis dispensary, in Canton, Ill.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal court has ruled that Maine cannot bar out-of-state companies from operating medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Portland Press Herald reports that U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen ruled Wednesday in favor of Wellness Connection of Maine, and its parent company, High Street Capital Partners, of Delaware.

Their lawsuit sought to overturn a state requirement that all dispensaries be owned by Mainers.

The plaintiffs argued that the requirement devalued their company by limiting potential investors and stifled dispensaries statewide by limiting investment opportunities. The decision means that out-of-state investors will be able to open medical dispensaries and adult-use stores in Maine.

Tags

Business and EconomyMarijuana
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press