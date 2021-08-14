Federal Court Rules Out-Of-State Companies Can Run Marijuana Dispensaries In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal court has ruled that Maine cannot bar out-of-state companies from operating medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Portland Press Herald reports that U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen ruled Wednesday in favor of Wellness Connection of Maine, and its parent company, High Street Capital Partners, of Delaware.

Their lawsuit sought to overturn a state requirement that all dispensaries be owned by Mainers.

The plaintiffs argued that the requirement devalued their company by limiting potential investors and stifled dispensaries statewide by limiting investment opportunities. The decision means that out-of-state investors will be able to open medical dispensaries and adult-use stores in Maine.