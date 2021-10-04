© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Another lobstering group is suing the feds over whale-conservation restrictions

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published October 4, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT
Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A lobsterman tosses a buoy overboard while setting his traps in Portland harbor, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Lobster prices have been higher than average as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight over federal lobster-gear rules that aim to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales continues to expand.

On Monday, the Maine Lobstering Union announced it is filing a federal lawsuit to try to stop the impending closure of more than 950 square miles of fishing grounds off Maine to traditional lobstering.

That restriction is set to go into effect in two weeks. The lobstering union action follows on the heels of another federal suit filed by a different group, the Maine Lobstermen's Association, that takes aim at the feds 10-year whale protection plan, which that group says is based on outdated information.

Also on Monday, an international conservation group filed a complaint about the federal rules with the Commission on Environmental Cooperation, a multinational inter-governmental trade group.

Oceana is calling on that group to develop a record on whale protection — a record Oceana says would demonstrate that the U.S. rules are inadequate to protect the species from extinction.

