© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

$100M in emergency rental assistance has been distributed to 17,000 Maine households

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
student_housing_portland.jpg
Nora Flaherty
/
Maine Public/file

MaineHousing says it has reached a milestone in distributing federal funds that cover rent and utilities for people who are facing hardship related to the pandemic.

Director Daniel Brennan says he expected up to 114,000 households would apply for help — but so far, more than $100 million has been distributed to 17,000 households.

"It really has exceeded our expectations, and normally that's a good thing when you're in our business. But in this case, I think it has underscored the crisis that renters are finding themselves in," Brennan says.

Despite the financial stress brought on by the pandemic, Brennan says the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped people stay in their rentals. Average monthly eviction filings in Maine fell to 293 last year, compared to a pre-pandemic average of 430 per month.

"What we've seen is that the filing of evictions in Maine now compared to pre-pandemic is down significantly, which is telling us that these funds actually are keeping people out of evictions," Brennan says.

Brennan says Maine's Emergency Rental Assistance Program is expected to continue at least through September.

Business and Economy
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight