Business and Economy

Workers' group protests Portland city council's decision to end hazard pay

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published February 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
A group of people stand in front of Portland city hall holding signs that read "Hazard pay today"
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Protesters outside Portland city hall on Tuesday decried the city council's decision to lift a state of emergency, which ended a hazard pay provision that had temporarily increased minimum wage in the city from $13 an hour to $19.50.

A couple dozen protesters gathered outside Portland City Hall today to speak out against the city council’s decision to end a hazard pay provision that had temporarily increased the minimum wage.

The rally was organized by the Southern Maine Workers’ Center, and drew about 30 people for a vehicle parade through downtown Portland that ended with speeches outside city hall.

The hazard pay ordinance required Portland employers to pay a temporary minimum wage of $19.50 an hour to employees who had to show up to work in person while the city was under a state of emergency

Sydney Avitia-Jacques, an organizer with the Workers’ Center, said the increased minimum wage gave workers more flexibility.

"Hazard pay for a lot of folks means that you can actually afford to not go into work when you’re sick," Avitia-Jacques said.

But the wage bump was short lived – it went into effect on Jan.1, and ended two weeks later after the city council voted 8-1 to lift the state of emergency.

City councilor Victoria Pelletier was the lone vote against lifting the state of emergency. She said essential workers deserve higher pay – instead of what she called “performative activism."

"We clap for them, we make signs for them, and we thank them for working in the midst of a deadly pandemic," she said at the rally. "But we refuse to pay them."

Pelletier said she will bring a proposal before the council this month to extend hazard pay even if the city is not under a state of emergency.

Ari Snider
Ari Snider reports on refugee, immigrant, and asylum-seeking communities in Maine. He is a Report for America corps member. He grew up in Midcoast Maine and has reported for public radio stations in Southeast Alaska and Far West Texas, covering everything from salmon fishing to the restoration of a historic adobe church on the US-Mexico border. He got his start in audio storytelling as an undergrad at Brown University and through internships at radio stations in Vermont and Rhode Island. His work has won three Alaska Press Club awards and one Regional Murrow Award, and has aired on radio stations throughout Alaska, Texas, and New England. When looking to get out of town for a weekend, Ari has a special fondness for the islands of Penobscot Bay and the lakes and mountains of the North Woods.
