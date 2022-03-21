© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Maine DEP again rejects applications for Waldo County granite processing site

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
prospect.jpg
Courtesy of Maine Department of Environmental Protection
/
via the Bangor Daily News
The view upriver from the location of a proposed pier on the Penobscot River. The pier would be used by Bowden Point Properties, a Virginia-owned company, to load barges with processed granite taken from Heagan Mountain in Prospect.

Maine's Department of Environmental Protection is still looking for more details from a Virginia-based company about its plans to build a granite processing site in Waldo County.

The DEP has again rejected the initial applications from Salmons, Incorporated, for a $12 million rock crushing site and pier along the Penobscot River in Prospect. The department said it needs a visual impact assessment for the proposed site and pier before it can deem the applications complete.

This is the second time the DEP has rejected the applications from Bowden Point, a subsidiary of Salmons, Inc. The company wants to build a 50-acre site, where it will crush rock and load the material onto barges.

The DEP said Bowden Point can resubmit its applications at any time. The quarry project will eventually require local, state, and federal approval. It has already generated local opposition. Residents have said they're worried about the project's impact on their water supply and their quality of life.

Business and Economy Waldo CountyMaine Department of Environmental Protection
Nicole Ogrysko
