Business and Economy

Maine's emergency rent relief program on pause due to dwindling funds, more demand

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
A for rent sign in Palo Alto, California. Across the country rents are on the rise, in part due to a historic shortage of homes either to rent or buy.
PAUL SAKUMA
/
AP
A for rent sign in Palo Alto, California. Across the country rents are on the rise, in part due to a historic shortage of homes either to rent or buy.

This story will be updated.

MaineHousing is no longer accepting new applications for its emergency rental assistance program, as it awaits word on its request to the federal government for more funding.

Agency officials say pausing the program will also give them time to work through the backlog of 11,000 pending applications and requests.

The program was designed to distribute federal funds to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also placed unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.

MaineHousing tightened the eligibility requirements for the emergency rental assistance program over the summer, with the hope of extending its lifespan through December. But the agency said it's seen unanticipated uptick in demand over the last several weeks, and the funds are limited.

The program started last March and has paid $275 million dollars to nearly 34,000 Maine households.

