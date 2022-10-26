© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Nurses seek to form union at Bangor psychiatric hospital

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Acadia-Hospital-1.jpg
Gabor Degre
/
BDN
Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, one of two private psychiatric hospitals in the state, is seeking an expansion so it can accommodate more patients amid a rise in demand for psychiatric care.

Nurses at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor have filed to unionize with the American Federation of Teachers.

According to written release by the Maine AFL-CIO Wednesday, the effort was prompted by nurses concerns about safe staffing levels, recruitment and retention, and a lack of communication and responsiveness from upper management to employee concerns.

If successful, Acadia Nurses United would represent more than 100 nurses.

The National Labor Relations Board is expected to schedule an election for Acadia nurses in the coming weeks.

Patty Wight
