Business and Economy

While national gas prices are falling, prices are surging in Maine

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Gas prices are surging in Maine, and the Northeast, because of tight supply.

Prices are up by more than 23 cents a gallon Maine over the past week, and now average $3.85. That's in contrast to national gas prices, which have actually fallen by about five cents during the same period.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, says the East coast is facing a tight oil supply because of two factors: recent closures of oil refineries, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He says the Northeast imports much of its gasoline from overseas. But recently, a good share of that gas has been diverted to Europe, as countries take steps to reduce their dependence on Russian fuel.

"This is all really borne out of the fact that Europe is trying to do away with doing business with Russia. And that demand for heating products in the winter is far higher," De Haan says.

Vermont and New Hampshire have seen similar price jumps over the past week.

Business and Economy Gas prices
