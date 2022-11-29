Maine heating oil prices dip from record highs

The price of home heating oil in Maine is falling from record highs.

About two weeks ago, a gallon of number two heating oil cost, on average, $5.71 in the state, with some retailers reporting prices well over $6. But the Governor's Energy Office says that preliminary numbers show statewide average prices this week falling downward, closer to $5 a gallon.

More than 60% of homes in Maine rely on oil for winter heating.

The office expects to release its latest survey of heating fuel prices later this week.