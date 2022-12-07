Workers at the Woodland Pulp mill have authorized a strike

Employees at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville could strike by the end of the month.

More than 85% of the 123 voting members with United Steelworkers Local 27 voted to reject a contract offer from the company and authorize a strike earlier this week.

"That should send a very clear message to this company. That there's a disconnect here, between the hourly workers and this company," said Michael Higgins, a local USW staff representative.

Higgins said that while the company offered wage increases in its three-year contract proposal, it didn't include the cost-of-living adjustment that members demanded to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

"They've offered us very good general wage increases. But failed to recognize the cost of living adjustment that we need," he said.

The union is sending a certified letter to the company today terminating the current contract. Higgins said a strike would likely begin 10 days after the company receives the letter. That's expected to be around Dec. 19.

Woodland Pulp didn't immediately return a request for comment.

