For many Maine workers, the minimum wage rises to $13.80 this year

Mainers earning the minimum wage are getting another pay hike this year.

The minimum wage increases annually in Maine based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states. And with inflation driving up the costs of goods, Maine's minimum wage will rise by $1.05 to a total of $13.80 a hour for the coming year.

The minimum "tip wage" for restaurant and other service employees who receive part of their pay in tips will also increase from $6.38 to $6.90 an hour.

Maine's minimum wage has increased by more than 80% – from $7.50 to $13.80 an hour – since voters approved a referendum in 2016. After an initial jump of $1.50 starting 2017, Maine’s minimum wage increased by $1 annually in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The law created by that ballot question required the state to use cost-of-living indexing to set a new rate starting in 2021.

Among New England states, Massachusetts and Connecticut have higher minimum wages than Maine while Rhode Island and Vermont have slightly lower wages. New Hampshire stands alone as the only New England state that uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

