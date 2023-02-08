© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Sea Dogs employees will receive a share of profits from the team's recent sale

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST
A spectator carries an armload of food back from the concession stand during the game between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Hartford Yard Goats, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Full time staff of the Portland Sea Dogs are sharing the profits from the sale of the minor league baseball team.

The former owners, brother and sister Bill Burke and Sally McNamara, promised to share profits after they sold the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The sale — and the bonuses — were finalized last week.

A spokesperson for the Sea Dogs declined to disclose the total profits, but says the team's 18 full time staff received "significant and meaningful" bonuses.

The amount for each employee was based on their number of years with the Sea Dogs. Several staff have been with the organization since its inception in 1994.

