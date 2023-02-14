© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Commission finds Auburn Housing Authority discriminated against Black tenant

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST

The Maine Human Rights Commission has found that both the Auburn Housing Authority and one of its employees discriminated against a Black tenant last year.

Dominique Deschaine contended that during a disagreement stemming from a water leak, a housing authority worker told her to shut up, and used a racist phrase. One of the commissioners, Jeff Ashby, called the comment reprehensible.

"And is in fact severe enough to meet the obligation to show a hostile environment," he said,

The Commission found the Auburn Housing Authority at fault for failing to discipline the worker. An attorney representing the Housing Authority had argued that one comment didn't constitute discrimination.

Tags
Business and Economy Auburn
Patty Wight
See stories by Patty Wight