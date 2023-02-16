© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Fish farm under development at former paper mill site in Millinocket

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST

Developers have signed a lease to build a land-based fish farm on the site of the former Great Northern Paper Mill in Millinocket.

According to a release from the group Our Katahdin, the Katahdin Salmon facility would produce 5,000 metric tons of salmon a year.

The company says that it's currently preparing the site and working to secure permitting for the project.

Several large, land-based aquaculture facilities have been proposed across Maine's coast, but none are yet operational, and some have faced pushback from local residents over their size and impact.

Business and Economy
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg