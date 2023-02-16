Fish farm under development at former paper mill site in Millinocket

Developers have signed a lease to build a land-based fish farm on the site of the former Great Northern Paper Mill in Millinocket.

According to a release from the group Our Katahdin, the Katahdin Salmon facility would produce 5,000 metric tons of salmon a year.

The company says that it's currently preparing the site and working to secure permitting for the project.

Several large, land-based aquaculture facilities have been proposed across Maine's coast, but none are yet operational, and some have faced pushback from local residents over their size and impact.