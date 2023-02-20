More than half of $450 relief checks have now been sent to Mainers, state says

The state finance office says nearly 60% of recently approved energy relief payments have been mailed to eligible Maine residents as of Friday.

The $450 checks were approved by the Legislature in early January after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed them in an emergency bill.

The governor has described the payments as a band-aid to address soaring heating and electricity costs as policymakers seek longer term solutions to volatile energy prices.

Her nearly half-billion dollar proposal is drawn from the state surplus, and it's expected that 880,000 Maine tax filers will receive a payment.

The payments are exempt from state taxes and are designed to be exempt from federal income taxes, although the IRS has not yet made a determination.

The agency recently determined that state-issued pandemic and inflation payments are exempt.

Mills said during her recent budget address that she expects all of the checks will be delivered by the end of March.