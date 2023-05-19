© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Maine's unemployment rate hit its lowest level on record in April

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT

Maine employers added about 800 jobs last month, as the state's unemployment rate fell again.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, the unemployment rate dipped to 2.4% in April — the lowest rate on record. It's also a decline from a 2.6% unemployment rate the month before.

The number of Mainers in the labor force also inched up in April. Most of the new jobs were added in the state's manufacturing and leisure and hospitality industries.

Tags
Business and Economy unemployment
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg