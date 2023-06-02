Electric vehicle charging network goes down in southern Maine

A popular charging system for electric vehicles failed to work on Thursday.

According to the Bangor Daily News, a systems failure at EVgo affected hundreds of the 850 chargers it has nationwide. The company has two dozen chargers in southern Maine, from York to Topsham, and none were working on Thursday morning.

EVgo is one of several networks of chargers in the state. According to Efficiency Maine, there are nearly 900 EV charging ports in Maine, at over 400 locations.

An EVgo representative said most of the chargers in Maine were back in operation by Friday.