© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Sale finalized for closed Hampden waste facility

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
Waste at the Coastal Resources of Maine facility in Hampden on a conveyor belt heading towards a trommel, which separates materials by size and weight, while the plant was operation in 2019.
Sam Schipani
/
Bangor Daily News
Waste at the Coastal Resources of Maine facility in Hampden on a conveyor belt heading towards a trommel, which separates materials by size and weight, while the plant was operation in 2019.

The organization representing 115 Maine cities and towns said it has finalized the $3 million sale of the shuttered Hampden waste facility.

At a town hall Wednesday, the Municipal Review Committee said it has partnered with Innovative Resource Recovery, and is set to close the sale next week.

The facility shut down three years ago, and several companies have since expressed interest. Two efforts fell through because of funding issues. Despite that, MRC board president Karen Fussell said she is excited to work with Innovative Resource Recovery.

"They've been an excellent partner to work with so far, been very transparent, very up front, good to work with and this is definitely the best opportunity that MRC has to get this facility operating," Fussell said.

Innovative Resource Recovery will have 90% ownership of the facility, with MRC keeping 10%. MRC will get $1.5 million in payment at closing, with the other half paid later on.

Innovative Resource Recovery said Wednesday that it plans to be fully operational by early 2025.

Tags
Business and Economy wasterecycling
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion