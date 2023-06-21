Sale finalized for closed Hampden waste facility

The organization representing 115 Maine cities and towns said it has finalized the $3 million sale of the shuttered Hampden waste facility.

At a town hall Wednesday, the Municipal Review Committee said it has partnered with Innovative Resource Recovery, and is set to close the sale next week.

The facility shut down three years ago, and several companies have since expressed interest. Two efforts fell through because of funding issues. Despite that, MRC board president Karen Fussell said she is excited to work with Innovative Resource Recovery.

"They've been an excellent partner to work with so far, been very transparent, very up front, good to work with and this is definitely the best opportunity that MRC has to get this facility operating," Fussell said.

Innovative Resource Recovery will have 90% ownership of the facility, with MRC keeping 10%. MRC will get $1.5 million in payment at closing, with the other half paid later on.

Innovative Resource Recovery said Wednesday that it plans to be fully operational by early 2025.