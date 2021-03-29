-
Many Maine communities have pared back or dropped recycling programs in an effort to guard workers from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Some big…
-
Taxpayers in communities all across Maine are having to pay more and more to dispose of product packaging like cardboard boxes, plastic containers and…
-
Waste management company ecomaine says a pilot project that sent recycling interns into several communities last summer was a success, reducing…
-
One person’s trash, it has been said, is another person’s treasure — except when it comes to recycling. A crash in the global recycling market last year…
-
The U.S. recycling industry is facing a quandary: Too much of the plastic we use can't be recycled, and taxpayers increasingly are on the hook for paying for all that trash to hit the landfills.
-
Schools around Maine are getting help improving their recycling programs. Ecomaine, a nonprofit group, is providing more than $20,000 in grants to 13…
-
FALMOUTH, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is awarding a half dozen grants to try to expand composting and recycling programs…
-
A collapse in the global recycling market is having reverberations in Maine.Bales of paper are building up at Portland-based ecomaine and costs are…
-
A few times a year, people from all over the US — and well beyond — come to Maine to learn the science of all things rotten. The Maine Compost School has…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The city of Portland is replacing recycling bins with new covered carts in an effort to reduce litter. The Portland Press Herald reports…