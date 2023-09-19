Pilot curbside recycling program approved by Auburn city councilors

After discontinuing a curbside recycling program last spring, Auburn city councilors voted unanimously Monday night to approve a new pilot program within designated areas of the city. Councilor Dana Staples called the pilot — which will start in November in partnership with Casella Waste Systems — a good step.

"I'm in hopes that with good partnership with Casella, we can get some good data and get a good understanding of how the recycling program is working here and what we can do to improve it moving forward," he said.

The council ended Auburn's curbside recycling program in May, citing low participation and cost concerns.

But a 2020 report from an ad hoc committee found Auburn didn't have enough data to properly evaluate its recycling program. It also recommended that the city better educate the community about the program.

