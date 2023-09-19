© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Pilot curbside recycling program approved by Auburn city councilors

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, garbage collector Anousone Sadettanh runs to his truck with a small residential garbage bin as larger yard waste and recycling bins stand behind as he works his pickup route in Seattle. Fail to recycle in Seattle and you can get a ticket from the garbage collector. The city says it will start enforcing new recycling requirements on Jan. 1 with warning tags. Careless residents will start seeing fines July 1 on their bills  $1 per violation, $50 for a commercial or apartment building.
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, garbage collector Anousone Sadettanh runs to his truck with a small residential garbage bin as larger yard waste and recycling bins stand behind as he works his pickup route in Seattle.

After discontinuing a curbside recycling program last spring, Auburn city councilors voted unanimously Monday night to approve a new pilot program within designated areas of the city. Councilor Dana Staples called the pilot — which will start in November in partnership with Casella Waste Systems — a good step.

"I'm in hopes that with good partnership with Casella, we can get some good data and get a good understanding of how the recycling program is working here and what we can do to improve it moving forward," he said.

The council ended Auburn's curbside recycling program in May, citing low participation and cost concerns.

But a 2020 report from an ad hoc committee found Auburn didn't have enough data to properly evaluate its recycling program. It also recommended that the city better educate the community about the program.

Patty Wight
