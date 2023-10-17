Auburn will resume curbside recycling in pilot program after stopping it in June

City councilors in Auburn have approved a new pilot program for curbside recycling after suspending the service in June.

City manager Phil Crowell says under the pilot, recyclables will be collected every other week from residents who are also eligible for solid waste collection. And a new app from Casella Waste Systems will help educate residents about what materials will be accepted.

"You'll be able to scan your material and know whether or not is this something that we'll be collecting or not," he said during a council meeting Monday night. "And if it's not, it's also going to provide recommendations of where in the area you might be able to take that item."

The curbside program will only accept paper, cardboard, and certain plastics. Crowell says that will reduce the weight — and therefore cost — of recycling. Plus, he says, there's currently no market for recycled glass or metal.

