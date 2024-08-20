Task force recommends Auburn resume curbside recycling

A solid waste task force is recommending that Auburn resume curbside recycling, roughly a year after city councilors voted to end it.

During a city council meeting Monday night, task force member Ralph Harder said instituting a weekly program is important for resident satisfaction and participation "for people to know what the schedule is so they can put trash and recycling out on the same day," Harder said.

Auburn city councilors voted to end curbside recycling in the spring of 2023 due to costs. A work session on the task force's recommendations will be conducted in September.