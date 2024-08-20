© 2024 Maine Public

Task force recommends Auburn resume curbside recycling

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 20, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, garbage collector Anousone Sadettanh runs to his truck with a small residential garbage bin as larger yard waste and recycling bins stand behind as he works his pickup route in Seattle. Fail to recycle in Seattle and you can get a ticket from the garbage collector. The city says it will start enforcing new recycling requirements on Jan. 1 with warning tags. Careless residents will start seeing fines July 1 on their bills  $1 per violation, $50 for a commercial or apartment building.
Elaine Thompson
/
AP
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, garbage collector Anousone Sadettanh runs to his truck with a small residential garbage bin as larger yard waste and recycling bins stand behind as he works his pickup route in Seattle.

A solid waste task force is recommending that Auburn resume curbside recycling, roughly a year after city councilors voted to end it.

During a city council meeting Monday night, task force member Ralph Harder said instituting a weekly program is important for resident satisfaction and participation "for people to know what the schedule is so they can put trash and recycling out on the same day," Harder said.

Auburn city councilors voted to end curbside recycling in the spring of 2023 due to costs. A work session on the task force's recommendations will be conducted in September.
Patty Wight
