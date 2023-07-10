Press Herald, other Masthead Maine papers sold to National Trust for Local News

This story will be updated.

The owner of the Portland Press Herald announced Monday that a national nonprofit has bought the majority of its over a dozen daily and weekly newspapers.

The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit dedicated to sustaining local journalism, will purchase five of Masthead Maine's dailies and 17 of its weeklies, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The organization has helped several other news outlets turn into nonprofits. They partnered with The Colorado Sun to create a conservancy that then acquired Colorado Community Media, a company with 24 local newspapers.