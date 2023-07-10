© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Press Herald, other Masthead Maine papers sold to National Trust for Local News

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
File photo from 2015 of Masthead Maine owner Reade Brower (left) and CEO Lisa DeSisto. The media company includes five of Maine’s six daily newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald, and a variety of weekly publications.
Tom Porter
/
Maine Public
This story will be updated.

The owner of the Portland Press Herald announced Monday that a national nonprofit has bought the majority of its over a dozen daily and weekly newspapers.

The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit dedicated to sustaining local journalism, will purchase five of Masthead Maine's dailies and 17 of its weeklies, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The organization has helped several other news outlets turn into nonprofits. They partnered with The Colorado Sun to create a conservancy that then acquired Colorado Community Media, a company with 24 local newspapers.

