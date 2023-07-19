Central Maine farmers protest proposed power line

A plan for a power line that would send electricity to central Maine from a large wind farm that's proposed for Aroostook County is meeting resistance along the route.

Two dozen farmers gathered in Albion on Wednesday, some arriving by tractor, to protest the power line outside a meeting that project developer LS Power was holding to discuss the project.

Jesse Haskell says either of two proposed routes runs through land his family has been farming for generations, in Palermo and China. He said the power line would place another burden on the region's already struggling dairy farms.

"We've lost some farms recently to PFAS contamination, so that's bearing down on farmers," he says. "Milk prices are horrible, and now this."

But a spokesperson for LS Power says the proposed power line routes are not yet finalized, and public meetings are being held to gather feedback. The last meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening in Windsor.

