© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 18. Click here to learn more!
Business and Economy

Electric bus company that supplied Maine transit systems files for bankruptcy

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
A billboard announces the benefits of Proterra ZX5 battery-powered electric buses as one is parked at a bus stop, Feb. 2, 2023, in downtown Miami. Electric bus and truck maker Proterra says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from a federal court in Delaware. A statement on Proterra's website Monday, Aug 7, said that it intends to maintain normal operations and will file motions with the court to use existing capital to keep funding operations, including paying employees, vendors and suppliers.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP file
A billboard announces the benefits of Proterra ZX5 battery-powered electric buses as one is parked at a bus stop, Feb. 2, 2023, in downtown Miami. Electric bus and truck maker Proterra says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from a federal court in Delaware. A statement on Proterra's website Monday, Aug 7, said that it intends to maintain normal operations and will file motions with the court to use existing capital to keep funding operations, including paying employees, vendors and suppliers.

Just as electric buses become more popular, a major manufacturer has filed for bankruptcy.

The California company Proterra manufactured four electric buses used by Greater Portland Metro and Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit.

But Greg Jordan, executive director of Greater Portland Metro, doesn't foresee any major hiccups. Jordan said the buses are performing well, and Proterra has assured him that the bankruptcy filing won't affect the warranties or parts and service needs.

Jordan said GP Metro aspires to operate a zero-emissions fleet by 2040, and is evaluating which companies might be able to provide appropriate vehicles for the transition.

Many of the electric school buses in Maine are manufactured by another company, Lion Electric, and are unaffected by the bankruptcy.

Business and Economy
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter