Electric bus company that supplied Maine transit systems files for bankruptcy

Just as electric buses become more popular, a major manufacturer has filed for bankruptcy.

The California company Proterra manufactured four electric buses used by Greater Portland Metro and Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit.

But Greg Jordan, executive director of Greater Portland Metro, doesn't foresee any major hiccups. Jordan said the buses are performing well, and Proterra has assured him that the bankruptcy filing won't affect the warranties or parts and service needs.

Jordan said GP Metro aspires to operate a zero-emissions fleet by 2040, and is evaluating which companies might be able to provide appropriate vehicles for the transition.

Many of the electric school buses in Maine are manufactured by another company, Lion Electric, and are unaffected by the bankruptcy.