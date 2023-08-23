Wage gains help York, Cumberland county workers get ahead of inflation

The federal government is out with new wage data for Maine's two most populous counties.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says employees in in Cumberland County stayed ahead of inflation with wages rising 6.6% from March of 2022 to March of this year. The consumer price index rose 5% in that same time period.

In York County workers beat inflation with wages that were 9.9% higher this March than in March of 2022. The figures show York County's wage gain ranked 58 out of the 361st most populous counties in the country.

