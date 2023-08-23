© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Wage gains help York, Cumberland county workers get ahead of inflation

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT

The federal government is out with new wage data for Maine's two most populous counties.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says employees in in Cumberland County stayed ahead of inflation with wages rising 6.6% from March of 2022 to March of this year. The consumer price index rose 5% in that same time period.

In York County workers beat inflation with wages that were 9.9% higher this March than in March of 2022. The figures show York County's wage gain ranked 58 out of the 361st most populous counties in the country.

