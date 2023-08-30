© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

New funds to reinvigorate Aroostook County program for people struggling with electricity bills

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, a new Central Maine Power "smart meter" displays electricity usage at a business in Freeport.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, a new Central Maine Power "smart meter" displays electricity usage at a business in Freeport. Maine's supreme court hears an appeal Thursday May 10, 2012 of a Public Utilities Commission ruling allowing customers to opt out of use of the so-called "smart meters" for $12 a month. Critics claim the smart meters are an invasion of privacy and can cause health issues. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Aroostook County Action Program has new funding to help about 200 families pay their electricity bills who don't qualify for state or federal assistance.

The agency said it's fielding a growing number of calls, including many households who have never asked for help before. Heidi Rackliffe of the Aroostook County Action Program said households on fixed incomes and working families without child care are among those who have been asking for help to avoid losing service.

"The majority of the individuals requesting help right now with disconnection notices, which are pretty large," she said. "We're talking thousands of dollars, is what we're seeing for the bills."

About half of the $150,000 program funds came from an American Rescue Plan grant, which Aroostook County administrators announced earlier this week. The other half is coming from Versant Power through a matching donation.

Business and Economy Aroostook Countyelectricity
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
