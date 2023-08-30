New funds to reinvigorate Aroostook County program for people struggling with electricity bills

The Aroostook County Action Program has new funding to help about 200 families pay their electricity bills who don't qualify for state or federal assistance.

The agency said it's fielding a growing number of calls, including many households who have never asked for help before. Heidi Rackliffe of the Aroostook County Action Program said households on fixed incomes and working families without child care are among those who have been asking for help to avoid losing service.

"The majority of the individuals requesting help right now with disconnection notices, which are pretty large," she said. "We're talking thousands of dollars, is what we're seeing for the bills."

About half of the $150,000 program funds came from an American Rescue Plan grant, which Aroostook County administrators announced earlier this week. The other half is coming from Versant Power through a matching donation.