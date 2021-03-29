-
A recent spate of minor accidents has Emera Maine warning loggers and farmers to steer clear of power lines. Emera spokeswoman Judy Long says no injuries…
-
Nine states in the region, including Maine, say they will set more aggressive limits on pollution by electricity generation plants.The Regional Greenhouse…
-
A play by Massachusetts to inject more renewable power into its electricity mix could reshape the entire region's energy landscape. Dozens of developers…
-
An epochal transformation in the way energy is made, delivered and used in the U.S. is under way, and in Maine an experiment in what’s called a “non-wires…
-
In the previous installment, we reported on recent reductions in the cost of electricity supply in New England. But there’s another charge in your…
-
Gov. Paul LePage says Maine’s single biggest problem is the cost of energy. And compared to the rest of the nation, Maine and New England do struggle with…
-
Maine Governor Paul LePage made another public appeal for bringing more electricity from Eastern Canada down into New England. LePage spoke at an energy…
-
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Audubon Society here has a new solar panel system that will help reduce energy costs, curb reliance on oil and limit carbon…
-
Alternative energy advocates today unveiled a national study which puts Maine's biggest city in a less-than-flattering light when it comes to the…
-
Some disappointing news came today for the deep water wind project known as Aqua Ventus. That's the pilot project led by a University of Maine development…