A coastal Maine airport will soon have a charger for electric planes

Maine's first charging station for electric airplanes will be installed next spring at Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head.

Airport manager Jeremy Shaw says a $294,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission will also fund two electric vehicle chargers, and all three will be powered by a solar farm that's being developed at the airport.

Shaw says within two years Penobscot Island Air is hoping to deliver packages and groceries to nearby islands using an electric plane that's capable of vertical take-offs and landings.