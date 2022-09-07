South Portland offering rebates for the purchase of heat pumps, EVs and other electric equipment

On Friday, the city of South Portland rolled out a new rebate program called Electrify Everything!

The program offers rebates for residents who purchase electric equipment such as heat pumps, lawnmowers, and electric vehicles.

The city was awarded $250,000 for the rebate program from federal American Rescue Plan funds.

"Our goal is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050," says South Portland's sustainability director Julie Rosenbach. "So working toward carbon neutrality, in effect. In order for that to happen, we really need our homeowners, our residents, our businesses, the municipality, to move toward electrified energy."

Among other elements, the program includes the state's first incentives for buying electric bicycles, or e-bikes.

