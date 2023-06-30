Many Mainers to see lower costs for supply of electricity — as delivery costs rise

The Public Utilities Commission on Friday announced that most Mainers will be seeing a decrease in the supply portion of their electric bills. This could take some of the sting out of the delivery rate increases for CMP and Versant customers.

The PUC announced that it is lowering the supply rates for Mainers who receive the standard offer. The rate decreases, starting July 15, will save the average Maine household about $5.50 per month.

PUC chair Phil Bartlett said it's a mid-year adjustment, reflecting lower-than-expected costs for regional fuel security initiatives. He said it's unrelated to the CMP and Versant delivery rate increases that start on Saturday.

"It just is a coincidence that it's timed that way," Bartlett said, "but it is also very good news that as customers are seeing other components of their electric bills go up, we're able to come in and significantly reduce this other piece, the standard offer piece."

Bartlett said he hopes the decrease will blunt the impact Mainers will be seeing on the other side of their electricity bills.

