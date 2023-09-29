Impacts of federal shutdown on food benefits in Maine still unclear

It's still not clear what impacts a federal shutdown would have on benefits like food stamps in Maine.

Amanda Marino with Good Shepherd Food Bank, says that benefits will not be stopped immediately, but that could change if the shutdown drags on.

"The longer that it goes the more harmful it will be in impacting both federal employees but also people who depend on federal benefits as well," she said.

It's not clear if the state will be able to replace federal funding for programs, or for how long that funding would last.

"We'll just stay really focused on how long this lasts and what we have to do to support anyone who is facing hunger because of it," Marino said.