Unions say Woodland Pulp has hired temporary workers to cross picket line

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
The three unions representing workers at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville say that the mill has hired about two dozen temporary workers to cross the picket line and replace those on strike.

Dan Loudermilk, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers official representing those at the mill, said the company's action has further motivated those on strike.

"Instead of coming back to the table or asking us to come back to the table to negotiate without conditions, they hire replacement workers," he said. "The workers are insulted, but it just fired them up even more."

Loudermilk said union members are not worried about the possibility of the temporary workers becoming permanent, as they were hired through a Minnesota-based company.

About 80 union members at the Woodland mill have been on strike since Oct. 14.

The mill did not return multiple requests for comment on Monday.

