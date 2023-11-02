Portland Marine Terminal wins a $14M federal grant

The International Marine Terminal in Portland is receiving a $14 million grant from the federal government.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation Marine Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program.

The grant will fund a tripling of the power plugs used by refrigerated containers passing through the port. It will also fund an upgrade of an emergency generator system and make other improvements to the facility, which is located next to the Casco Bay Bridge.

"This investment will help better position Portland for future expansions and increasing freight volumes," Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins wrote in a press release announcing the grant.

Work is also underway on construction of a cold storage building adjacent to the International Marine Terminal.